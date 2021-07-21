Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold by 3.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 588,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 373,240 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 40,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.