Prince Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,029,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,000. LexinFintech makes up 7.4% of Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% in the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,634 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $79,276,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

