PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $1,760,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $606,501.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $816,185.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $501,017.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $535,713.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $642,569.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $773,160.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $774,252.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.36.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

