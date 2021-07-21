Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 743,854 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 743,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $121,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 339,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,693 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after buying an additional 220,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

ALXN opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $187.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.95. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

