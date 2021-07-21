Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 143,490 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,460,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,490 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $112,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,512,000 after purchasing an additional 853,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Altice USA by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in Altice USA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 8.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,864,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,729,000 after purchasing an additional 313,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,608,832 shares of company stock valued at $96,576,915. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

