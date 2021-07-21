Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $117.39 Million Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,188,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 729,526 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.17% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $117,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,938 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AKR opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

AKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

