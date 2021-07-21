Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $110.76 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.41% of SVB Financial Group worth $110,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $561.65 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $217.23 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $568.24.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

