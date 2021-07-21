Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 567,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.66% of The Brink’s worth $104,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,066,000 after purchasing an additional 175,385 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Brink’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,497,000 after buying an additional 83,819 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after acquiring an additional 160,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,471,000 after acquiring an additional 61,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 137.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

