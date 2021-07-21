Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Down 32.1% in June

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the June 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Predictive Oncology stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 2,039.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

