PrairieSky Royalty’s (PSK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSK. Raymond James increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.25.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 136.87%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

