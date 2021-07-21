PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Firstegy cut PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.25.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PSK opened at C$13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$7.88 and a one year high of C$15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 76.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.07.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.