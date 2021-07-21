PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PREKF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

PREKF traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.43. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

