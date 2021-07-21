Polis (POLIS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $708,911.99 and approximately $8.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001393 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.06 or 0.01279139 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010591 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

