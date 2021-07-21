Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $58,000 Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,258,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $13,809,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $13,802,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $15,988,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 884.1% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 340,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 305,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.77. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

