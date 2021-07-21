Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $61,000 Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 609.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 126.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

