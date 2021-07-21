Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 72,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 144,011 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $374,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $340,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,759,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,943,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock worth $192,054,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of LBRT opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.50. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

