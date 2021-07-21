Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 401,353 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,572,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,353 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $121,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.00. 157,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,511. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of -47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,665 shares of company stock worth $7,778,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.