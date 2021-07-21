Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $60.66 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 213,547 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,656,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of FedEx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total transaction of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,065 shares of company stock worth $31,556,101. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.01. The company had a trading volume of 31,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,992. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.61. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $163.44 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

