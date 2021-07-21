Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $66.59 Million in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $66,587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.1% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 590.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after buying an additional 138,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 34.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 163,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,472,000 after buying an additional 41,794 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 46.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 47,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,605,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.80.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,455. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $373.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.