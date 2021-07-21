Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 475,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,808,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of salesforce.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 30.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,730,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,002,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,809 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 16.9% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 73,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in salesforce.com by 8.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 815,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,747,000 after buying an additional 66,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,725. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.38 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.72. The company has a market capitalization of $224.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $477,279.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $143,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,577,392.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,693 shares of company stock worth $90,092,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

