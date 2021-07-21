Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 2,393,585 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 161.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393,585 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $93,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. 12,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.77. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.