Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 2,393,585 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 161.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393,585 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $93,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. 12,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.77. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $26.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
