Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 628,100 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 125.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.30% of Arvinas worth $74,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arvinas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 77,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arvinas by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,362. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

