PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLBY. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

