Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) rose 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $34.60. Approximately 5,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 551,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

POLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

