Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

