Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Shares Down 3.2% Following Insider Selling

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s share price fell 3.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $93.97 and last traded at $94.77. 19,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,430,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.93.

Specifically, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Drago Azinovic sold 1,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Insiders have sold a total of 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $147.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after buying an additional 320,339 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

