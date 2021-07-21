Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,300 shares of company stock worth $3,167,082 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

NYSE:PM opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $147.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

