Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of POFCY stock remained flat at $$0.65 on Wednesday. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

