Peter S. Kirlin Sells 45,000 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $608,850.00.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $321.69 million, a P/E ratio of -39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.40. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Limoneira by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Limoneira by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

