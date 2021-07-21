Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,777,000 after buying an additional 2,728,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,612,000 after buying an additional 1,018,393 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,290,000 after buying an additional 1,024,658 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after buying an additional 297,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after buying an additional 179,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.