Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after buying an additional 130,953 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,733 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPC opened at $128.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 377.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.44. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.04 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.