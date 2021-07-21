Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $124.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.34. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRSP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.