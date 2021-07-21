Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,525 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 69.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $212.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.54 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

