Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $249.82 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $157.23 and a 1-year high of $263.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.07.

