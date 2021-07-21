Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,490,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Alphatec by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

In related news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,764.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 615,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,827,474.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,176. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

