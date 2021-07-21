Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $3.66 Million in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merus by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Merus by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. 434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,236. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $707.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

