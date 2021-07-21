Perceptive Advisors LLC Increases Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 41.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 987,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,654 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $61,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth $2,082,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth $1,356,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,799 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 21.9% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 386,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ESTA stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 in the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

