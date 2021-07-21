Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys 2,418,421 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418,421 shares during the period. Aldeyra Therapeutics comprises 1.3% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 15.10% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $103,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 273,024 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

ALDX opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.52. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.26 and a quick ratio of 13.26.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALDX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. upped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.