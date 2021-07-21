Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys 1,100,000 Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 7.00% of DBV Technologies worth $41,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 500.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DBVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.78. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

