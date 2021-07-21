Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,864,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,557,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,295,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. 2,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,511. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.41.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

