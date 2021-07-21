Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.47% of Research Alliance Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RACB remained flat at $$10.00 on Wednesday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

