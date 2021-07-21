Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,028,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Immunocore as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

