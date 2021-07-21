People’s United Financial, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,852 shares of company stock worth $6,818,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

