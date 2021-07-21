Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

PEBO stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 143,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,424. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $562.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.