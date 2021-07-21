Pennon Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, July 23rd (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. The 2-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

