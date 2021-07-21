Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,406 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.54% of Penn Virginia worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,157 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 19.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 40,308 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.55.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

