Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Purchased by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,008 shares during the period. Pegasystems makes up 3.7% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned about 1.38% of Pegasystems worth $128,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 173,145 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $112,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $47,780,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $38,970,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $136.22. 1,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -254.87 and a beta of 1.20. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.69 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.63.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,016 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.