PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Flexion Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 122,814 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLXN opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLXN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

