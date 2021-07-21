PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $5,808,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,316 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

