PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 28.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 481.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after acquiring an additional 254,651 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $2,285,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $3,075,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,538 shares in the company, valued at $96,843,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,559 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $1,265,506.38. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,644 shares of company stock worth $22,327,394. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NARI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

NARI stock opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.14 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

